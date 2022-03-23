A California mother seeks accountability after her daughter's preschool teacher led her class in an anti-Biden chant

(CNN) A California mother is asking for accountability after she received a video last month showing her child's preschool teacher leading her class in a political chant against President Joe Biden.

The video was taken by an unidentified teacher at Turning Point Christian School, a private school in Norco, California.

The video was first uploaded to a messaging app the school uses to communicate with parents on February 18, according to Christina Webb McFadden, whose daughter was a student at the school. The recording was taken down a few hours later, after McFadden complained to the school's office staff.

In the video McFadden blurred and shared with CNN, the teacher is heard initiating a call-and-response when she asks her students, "Who is our president?" and the students reply with, "Biden!"

The teacher then asks the class, "What do we want to do with him?" and her students respond with, "We want him out!"

