Trae Young continues to haunt New York Knicks, scores 45 points in Madison Square Garden

(CNN) Trae Young is public enemy No. 1 amongst New York Knicks fans.

When he exploded against the Knicks in the playoffs last season, the young star transformed from just an opposing player to a villain in the Big Apple.

The crowning moment was his bow in the center of Madison Square Garden having just eliminated the Knicks from the playoffs.

And the two factions reignited their feud on Monday night, with Young having the last laugh.

The 23-year-old erupted for 45 points, helping his Atlanta Hawks to a 117-111 win over the Knicks.

