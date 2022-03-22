Ancient sacred pool discovery aligns with the stars

(CNN) An artificial lake off the west coast of Sicily was once one of the largest sacred pools in the ancient Mediterranean 2,500 years ago -- and it was aligned with the stars, according to new research.

Previously, researchers thought the rectangular lake was a military harbor that participated in Mediterranean trade. But new excavations and research at the adjacent site of the ancient Phoenician island city of Motya revealed it the lake to be the heart of a circular, sprawling, religious sanctuary.

Motya was a bustling port during the first millennium BC. Researchers dated the construction of the pool to 550 BC, when the city was rebuilt after an attack by Carthage, a nearby Phoenician city along the North African coast that was Rome's main rival. Now, Motya is better known as San Pantaleo, an idyllic spot for tourists.

Researchers first found the basin in the 1920s and determined it must be an artificial harbor like the one discovered in Carthage, called the Kothon.

Researchers drained and excavated the basin at the site of the ancient Phoenician island city of Motya over the last decade.

When new excavations were undertaken at Motya, archaeologist Lorenzo Nigro, a professor from the Sapienza University of Rome, and his team determined something else.

