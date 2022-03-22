New Orleans tornado leaves one dead, thousands without power

(CNN) A large, deadly tornado battered parts of the New Orleans area on Tuesday night, with damage reported in Arabi and the Lower Ninth Ward.

St. Bernard Parish president Guy McInnis told CNN one person had died in the Arabi neighborhood.

McInnis had no details on the fatality and said parish officials have several reports of residents going to the hospital, but no specific numbers on injuries.

Some homes were "picked up off their foundations and are lying in the street," he said.

McInnis earlier described the damage in Arabi as widespread and major, according to CNN affiliate WDSU

Read More