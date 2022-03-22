26-year-old woman arrested in death of 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach who was fatally shoved

(CNN) A 26-year-old woman surrendered to police and was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the death of an 87-year-old woman who was fatally shoved in New York City earlier this month, according to the suspect's attorney Arthur Aidala.

The NYPD has recommended a manslaughter charge against Lauren Pazienza, 26, in the alleged homicide of Barbara Maier Gustern. Pazienza has an address in Port Jefferson, New York, the NYPD said.

Gustern, a Broadway vocal coach, was pushed from behind by a woman on the night of March 10 as she stood outside her apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, police said.

She fell and hit her head and had to be hospitalized; the suspect ran away, police said. Gustern's grandson, AJ Gustern, announced in a Facebook post last Tuesday that she had died from her injuries.

"We have lost one of the brightest little flames to ever grace this world," he wrote. "Bobbob, I love you, you are and always will be my heart."

