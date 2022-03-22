Nevada authorities are searching for an 18-year-old woman whose disappearance they say is 'suspicious in nature'

(CNN) Nevada authorities are asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Irion was last seen in her car in the parking lot of a Fernley, Nevada, Walmart, authorities said. She parked her car around 5 a.m. PT and was active on social media between 5:09 a.m. and 5:23 a.m., said Detective Erik Kusmerz with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office during a Tuesday news conference.

Irion's sister, Tamara Cartwright, told CNN Irion worked at Panasonic and was waiting to take the shuttle to work from Walmart.

At 5:24 a.m., surveillance video showed a man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants or jeans and dark tennis shoes, approaching Irion's vehicle. At 5:25 a.m. her vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot with the man driving, Kusmerz said. Police released surveillance video and photos showing the man in the parking lot.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office released images and video of a suspect in the disappearance of Naomi Irion.

