Family of Manuel Ellis reaches proposed $4 million settlement in his death

(CNN) Pierce County, Washington, has reached a proposed settlement agreement of more than $4 million with the family of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was heard crying out "I can't breathe" before he died in police custody in March 2020.

The Pierce County Council is set to vote on approval of the settlement Tuesday, according to Adam Faber, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

"This proposed settlement will bring the county's involvement with this lawsuit to a close," Faber said. "As always, litigation settlements are made with risk management principles in mind. We recognize that the family and friends of Manuel Ellis are grieving, and we hope this settlement will give them some measure of closure."

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, named as defendants the City of Tacoma, Pierce County, six Tacoma officers -- three of whom face criminal charges -- and two Pierce County sheriff's deputies.

The settlement agreement means the claims against the county and the two deputies have been dropped, but the lawsuit will proceed against the other defendants.