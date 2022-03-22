Driver in North Las Vegas car crash that left nine dead had drugs and alcohol in his system, coroner's report says

(CNN) The driver responsible for a January crash that left nine people dead -- including himself and four children -- had alcohol, cocaine and a drug known as PCP in his system, according to an autopsy report from the Clark County, Nevada, coroner's office.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, was driving a red Dodge Challenger on January 29 and was going more than 100 mph when he ran a red light at an intersection and hit the passenger side of a Toyota Sienna minivan, which rotated and hit another vehicle, the report said.

Robinson died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office. Phencyclidine, or PCP, one of the substances found in the driver's body, has "mind-altering, hallucinogenic effects," according to the Justice Department

A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released last week said the Dodge driver was going 103 mph as he approached the intersection.

Three adults and four children were in the Toyota Sienna, all of whom died in the crash, North Las Vegas authorities previously said. Robinson and a passenger in his car were also killed, authorities said.

