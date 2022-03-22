Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn't commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

(CNN) Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn't commit.

"Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great," George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. "This is the best day of my life."

He said he hadn't seen his brother in roughly 24 years. The siblings were being held in separate correctional facilities, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections website.

They reunited and embraced, according to the affiliate. "I'm ecstatic," Melvin DeJesus said. "I waited so long for this."

Despite claims of alibis, they were convicted in 1997 of murder and felony firearm in the 1995 killing of Margaret Midkiff, who was found dead in her Pontiac home, and they were sentenced to life without parole.