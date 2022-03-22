Miami Beach introduces weekend curfew after Spring Break violence

(CNN) Miami Beach is implementing a midnight curfew after violence that erupted amid a busy Spring Break weekend put the city "well past its end point," according to the mayor.

The curfew will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. Monday, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber announced during a news conference Monday afternoon.

City Manager Alina Hudek said she would ask for the same curfew the following weekend. A public emergency order, signed by Hudek, will go to the city commission for approval in a special meeting Tuesday, she said.

The curfew and emergency order come after five people were injured in two shootings on Miami Beach's iconic Ocean Drive over the weekend.

"If you want to see what a very frustrated and angry mayor looks like, you're looking at him," Gelber said during the news conference.

Read More