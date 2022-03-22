Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan traded to Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons sign Marcus Mariota as replacement

(CNN) The Indianapolis Colts have traded for Matt Ryan to be their new starting quarterback, with the Atlanta Falcons signing Marcus Mariota as his replacement.

The Colts were looking for a new starting quarterback having traded Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders a few weeks ago, and Indianapolis acquired the NFL's 2016 Most Valuable Player for a third-round draft pick on Monday.

Ryan was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick by the Falcons in 2008, spending 14 seasons in Atlanta.

In his 222 games as a starting quarterback, the 36-year-old has been a proficient starter, throwing for almost 60,000 passing yards and 367 touchdowns.

Ryan's best season came in 2016 where he led the Falcons to the Super Bowl when they infamously blew a huge 28-3 lead to lose to the New England Patriots.

Read More