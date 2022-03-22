Christopher Reddy is an associate scientist and director of the Coastal Ocean Institute at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and has advised government agencies on oil spills and their environmental impact. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
(CNN)It's rare to see a maritime disaster unfold in slow motion, but that's exactly what's happening off the coast of Yemen.
An aging, decaying oil tanker, the FSO Safer, has been anchored five miles off the coast of Yemen since March 2015, when Houthi rebels took control of the Red Sea coastline near the port city of Al-Hudaydah.
International officials are working to stave off a potential environmental and human catastrophe: The 362-meter (1,118-foot) Safer is filled with more than a million barrels (40 million gallons) of light, sweet crude oil -- liquid cargo which could lead to ecological disaster were the vessel to leak oil or explode.
The cataclysmic March 1989 Exxon Valdez spill is the yardstick against which other all other maritime oil catastrophes are measured. That disaster, which took place 33 years ago, coated hundreds of miles of Alaska coastline with thick crude, decimating the region's pristine marine life.
But the environmental calamity posed by the Safer may dwarf even the one created by the Exxon Valdez. And in addition to the harm caused to aquatic life, many of its worst impacts would directly affect people.
An accident involving the Safer would spoil fisheries that large populations in the region depend on for food and send toxic fumes into the air, potentially sickening thousands of people. It also would foul a vital source of drinking water essential to communities throughout the region.
Perhaps most ominously, the vessel is at risk of igniting into a waterborne fireball that could erupt with massive explosive force, wreaking even more potential ecological devastation.
The Safer is carrying roughly four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez. But it's not just the magnitude of the vessel's cargo that creates a heightened risk; Climatological realities are also a factor.
Instead of the cold, confined waters of southeast Alaska, which helped contain and congeal oil from the Exxon Valdez, the warm waters of the Red Sea, create a vastly different scenario -- one in which the oil from the Safer could spread for hundreds of miles. A study by Greenpeace last year found that oil could drift to the coastlines of neighboring Djibouti, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia.