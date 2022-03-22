With anticipation building for “Bridgerton” season 2, fans and makeup lovers are also getting a reprise of Pat McGrath’s glamorous collaboration with Shondaland’s hit Netflix show. The second Pat McGrath Labs x “Bridgerton” limited-edition collection comes just in time for the season 2 premiere on March 25 and brings a brand-new array of Regency and romance-inspired cosmetics. Comprised of the Mthership: Belle of the Ball Eye Palette, Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner, seven Satin Allure Lipsticks, two shades of Scintillating Diamond Body Shimmer and a Blushing Delights cheek palette, the collection features all of the dreamy essentials for creating a beauty look to emulate the diamond of the season. “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington — the young debutante who is revealed to be Lady Whistledown, the narrator and gossip columnist of the show, at the end of the first season — is the muse for the collaboration. As the watchful eye over Regency-era London’s high society, her character is an anonymous tastemaker who can make or break the families that she carefully observes. And what defines beauty in Lady Whisteldown’s world? Well, plenty of sparkling eyes, glossy lips and radiant faces. From the six scintillating shades in the Belle of the Ball eyeshadow palette to the kissable, satin-finish lipsticks to the lustrous blush and highlighter quad, each product in the Pat McGrath Labs x “Bridgerton” collection exudes demure yet dramatic glamor. The first collaboration between the beloved makeup brand and period show launched at the end of 2021. The new releases retail from $28 and will be available to shop from Pat McGrath Labs on March 24, with select limited-edition products available at Sephora.