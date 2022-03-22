Spring has officially sprung meaning there’s no better time than now to get a jump start on your wardrobe. As the season gears up, we’ll be trading in our heavy coats, chunky sweaters, and boots for flouncy dresses, lightweight blazers and sandals. But revamping your closet doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Luckily, if you’re in the market for spring’s biggest trends at budget-friendly prices, Nordstrom has you covered. With thousands of incredible items to choose from, finding the season’s must-have items can be time consuming, so we caught up with Kate Bellman, Nordstrom’s managing fashion editor, who gave us some advice on what trends and styles to look for. According to Bellman, this season’s biggest trends include freshened up tailoring with silhouettes that “ease towards relaxed shapes” including full length trousers, soft blazers, and statement shirting. Romantic dresses and details including “pretty lace, chiffon and pleats” and “floral prints in pretty palettes” are another top trend. “Crochet, fringe and embroidery in captivating colors” give way to a new “crafty chic” style, too. Lastly, “cutout tops, shirred dresses, strappy sandals, plunging necklines and mini hemlines” are some of spring’s sexiest trends, Bellman says. With all this in mind, we picked out 20 more of the trendiest under-$100 clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories that we could find from Nordstrom that are sure to take you through the season in major style without breaking the bank. 8 Other Reasons Color Drop Earrings $45 at Nordstrom “These earrings just make me happy with the colorful pop combo of mod-inspired resin and bright bling,” she says, and we couldn’t agree more. Roxy Colors for Sun Handbag $56 at Nordstrom “This colorful handheld bag is a playful twist on the classic straw tote.” What’s not to love? Sam Edelman Skeet Sandal $90 at Nordstrom As for one of her favorite shoes, Bellman says, “These shoes are everything of-the-moment — bold color, sexy straps and a modern square toe.” BP. Crochet Cotton Sweater Tank $49 at Nordstrom A floral patterned crochet sweater tank is the ultimate piece to channel the “crafty chic” trend. Free People Piper Sleeveless Cutout Midi Dress $70 at Nordstrom Amp up the sexiness on your next vacation, date night or weekend adventure with this gorgeous cutout midi dress. Choose from three colors — including white, black or nude. BP. Collar Necklace $15 $8.25 at Nordstrom A vibrant rainbow-hued crystal collar necklace will add an automatic hint of sparkle to any look. Gibsonlook Double Breasted Blazer $98 at Nordstrom A soft, oversized blazer is an absolute must-have this spring. We especially love this style with its shawl collar. Steve Madden Superb Ankle Tie Sandal $99.95 at Nordstrom With a structured heel and barely-there laces, these ankle tie sandals from Steve Madden are what spring dreams are made of. Choose from a variety of pretty colors, like this pastel green. Open Edit Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $59 at Nordstrom On-trend, works for any occasion and super comfy? You’ll definitely hit the jackpot for spring with these flowy wide leg pants. Floret Studios Floral Tiered Sleeveless Dress $148 $99.99 at Nordstrom If you’re looking to try out spring’s romantic trend, this floral tiered dress is a perfect option. Plus, it’s on sale so you really can’t pass it up. House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag $78 at Nordstrom Available in three ultra-trendy saturated hues — including orange, bright pink and magenta — we wouldn’t blame you for getting one in each. English Factory Knit Miniskirt $70 at Nordstrom Bright pink with a mini hemline? This knit mini skirt checks all the boxes for spring’s hottest trends. Hidden Jeans Cargo Pocket Dad Jeans $85 at Nordstrom Wide leg silhouettes aren’t solely reserved for trousers and flowy pants this spring — it’s also one of denim’s coolest silhouettes. Add cargo pockets and you’re already ahead of the season. Wayf Poppy Tie Front Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress $78 $39 at Nordstrom This stunning midi dress hits multiple trends at once; a saturated butter yellow hue, pretty puff sleeves, sexy tie-front bust and a cutout waist. What more could you ask for? Levi’s 724 High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 $58.80 at Nordstrom Looking for a chic and comfortable alternative to your skinny jeans? The 724 high-waist straight leg jeans from Levi’s are about to be your new go-to for spring and beyond. Steve Madden Nikki Faux Leather Crossbody Clutch $54 at Nordstrom This bright citron colored handbag can be used as a crossbody or clutch, but no matter how you wear it it’s bound to amp up your look. Jeffrey Campbell Jamm-3 Slide Sandal $49.95 at Nordstrom These cute slide sandals will take you from vacation to girl’s night out and everywhere in between. Plus, they’re available in an array of trendy colors — including light blue, pink, nude and white. Amy Lynn Crochet Lace Balloon Sleeve Blouse $85 at Nordstrom For a crossover between spring’s romantic and crafty trends, try this crochet lace blouse. It’s complete with balloon sleeves and a high neck silhouette that will look beautiful paired with everything from jeans and trousers to maxi skirts and shorts. Topshop Tie Dye Faux Leather Trench Coat $148 $99.99 at Nordstrom If you’re really looking to lean into spring’s boldest colors, this bright green tie dye faux leather trench coat is for you. You’ll have to act fast though, it’s on sale and going quickly! Steve Madden Amory Ankle Strap Pump $129.95 $77.96 at Nordstrom After years of flats, slippers, and sneakers it’s time to bust out your best party heels and these certainly do not disappoint. Topshop Occasion Colorblock Cutout Long Sleeve Dress $93 at Nordstrom What’s better than one bold color this spring? Two, of course! We cannot get enough of this green and blue colorblock midi dress, complete with a sexy cutout detail to top it off. Kurt Geiger London Statement Ring $78 at Nordstrom This bright pink ring screams chunky retro charm and we’re totally here for it. Lisa Says Gah Denim Tote $35 at Nordstrom A graphic tote is definitely a way to make a statement this spring, especially in a bright green hue.