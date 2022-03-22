Billie’s razors are sharp, precise and you can swap out the blades versus trashing the razor once it’s gotten a bit dull — in fact, the brand is our pick for best women’s razors after extensive testing. And now we have another reason to love the brand, courtesy of a new astrology-inspired launch tailored to your star sign. Available to shop today, the new set comes with a lilac sparkly handle, two blades, a magnetic holder, a travel case and one of 12 different shaving creams, the scent of which is tailored to your astrological sign. The shaving creams were designed in conjunction with Internet-famous astrologer Nadine Jane to reflect what self care means to you: Cancers can embrace nostalgia-inducing coconut and clove, Capricorns can lather up with enervating, purposeful green tea and sage and Libras can de-fuzz with romantic pink rose and sea salt, for instance. (A short reading for each sign is also included on the product page. If you’re not familiar with Billie, the whole concept is that women’s bodies have a lot more curves and angles than men’s when we’re talking about the areas we de-hair. Not only that, but Billie’s found that women shave 10 times the surface area, meaning our blades get a lot of use. The full set is available for $23, and once you’re done with those blades, a new four-pack will set you back just $10 — way cheaper than continuing to replace your blades with a brand-new pack each and every time (and better for the environment too). To shop the new launch, replace your blades or stock up on clean toiletries for the rest of your routine, head to mybillie.com. Quantities of this star-sign set are limited, so don’t wait too long to get in on it.