No injuries after severe storm causes 'catastrophic damage' to two schools in Texas

(CNN) Jacksboro Independent School District Superintendent Brad Burnett told CNN affiliate WFAA on Monday that a severe storm that slammed the Texas city caused significant damage to two schools.

"I've been in the district for 30 years and this is the most catastrophic damage I've witnessed," Burnett said, referring to Jacksboro High School and Jacksboro Elementary. "So we're just very blessed to have facilities that were designed to sustain a storm, the storm damage that we received. I just know our students were safe in our facilities and I'm thankful for that."

Burnett said there were no injuries, WFAA reported.

The superintendent said that the elementary school students became "pretty emotional" when they left the school and saw the damage caused by the storm.

Burnett, who was in the administration building, said that structure didn't sustain much damage.

