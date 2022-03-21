Texas firefighters have battled 175 fires in the past week that have burned nearly 95,000 acres, officials say

(CNN) Firefighters in Texas are working to protect people and homes as 175 wildfires have burned nearly 95,000 acres across the state in the past week, the state's forest service said Sunday.

The seven fires in the Eastland Complex Fire include:

The four initial fires that formed the Eastland Complex Fire began Wednesday and Thursday, the forest service said. More than 140 structures are reported destroyed, fire officials said , without differentiating between homes, businesses or outbuildings. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said at least 50 homes across three communities had been destroyed.

At least one person has died as a result of the flames. Eastland County Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley died Thursday night as she helped evacuate people in the town of Carbon, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.

The Eastland Complex Fire rages across central Texas Sunday.

She was last heard from while on her way to assist an elderly person, the Eastland County Sheriff's Office said.

Amid deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Fenley ran off the roadway and was killed in the flames, the sheriff's office said.

"We will never forget her sacrifice," the governor said.