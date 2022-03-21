Texas appeals court upholds temporary injunction preventing the state from investigating families seeking gender-affirming care for transgender children

(CNN) A Texas appeals court reinstated a temporary injunction Monday ensuring families seeking gender-affirming care for their trans children cannot be investigated by state authorities.

The ruling comes after a district court judge in Travis County ordered the state of Texas to temporarily stop investigating families earlier this month, but Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed the injunction and declared investigations could continue during the appeal process under the law.

Lambda Legal and the ACLU filed a request last week with the appellate court, arguing emergency relief and a reinstatement of the temporary injunction were needed to "prevent imminent and irreparable harm."

The state's Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the civil rights groups Monday, writing in an opinion that "to follow the Governor's directive pending the outcome of this litigation would result in irreparable harm" and a temporary injunction is necessary to "preserve the rights of all parties" while the appeals process plays out.

