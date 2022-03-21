7-month-old among 5 people injured in a drive-by shooting in south Louisiana

(CNN) A 7-month-old infant was among five people injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in New Iberia, Louisiana, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of C V Jackson Drive, the New Iberia Police Department said in a statement.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two others -- the infant and an adult -- were hospitalized.

The adult has since been released from the hospital, according to an update from the police department Monday, but lost her left eye as a result of the shooting. The infant is in stable condition, the update said, but is scheduled to have surgery.

The shooting remains under investigation.