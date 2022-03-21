7-month-old among 5 people injured in a drive-by shooting in south Louisiana

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Updated 2:02 PM ET, Mon March 21, 2022

(CNN)A 7-month-old infant was among five people injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in New Iberia, Louisiana, police said.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of C V Jackson Drive, the New Iberia Police Department said in a statement.
Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two others -- the infant and an adult -- were hospitalized.
      The adult has since been released from the hospital, according to an update from the police department Monday, but lost her left eye as a result of the shooting. The infant is in stable condition, the update said, but is scheduled to have surgery.
        The shooting remains under investigation.

          CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.