Minneapolis Public Schools cancels classes again as teachers enter tenth day of strike

(CNN) Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) will remain closed Monday, with classes canceled for more than 30,000 students for the tenth day, as teachers continue a strike over wages and class sizes, a district spokesperson said.

The strike began March 8 as The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and Education Support Professionals (ESP) said it was seeking "a living wage" for ESPs, smaller class sizes and "safe and stable schools," according to a post on the union's Facebook page when the strike was initially authorized.

"We'll be back out on the line tomorrow fighting for safe and stable schools!," the MFT tweeted Sunday.

Meanwhile, MPS said on its website Sunday that it had "shared its last, best and final ESP offer with union leaders that underscores the district's commitment to honoring the contribution ESPs make to our schools and students."

