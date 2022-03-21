Taylor Fritz ends Rafael Nadal's perfect start to 2022 with Indian Wells final win

(CNN) Taylor Fritz ended Rafael Nadal's perfect start to 2022 with a surprise victory in the final at Indian Wells, beating the Spaniard 6-3 7-6 to win his first Masters 1000 title.

In the lead up to the biggest match of his career, Fritz had been struggling with an ankle injury sustained in his semifinal win over Andrey Rublev, but there were no signs of it hampering him on Sunday.

Fritz, who became the first American to win the title in Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001, now climbs to a career-high No. 8 in the world rankings.

"This is just one of those childhood dreams -- winning this tournament especially, Indian Wells -- this is one of those childhood dreams that you never even think could come true," an emotional Fritz said in his on-court interview. "I just keep saying: 'No, there's just no way it's real.'

"I can't even begin to describe how ridiculous it is I could play like I did today. I've never experienced worse pain than that before a match. I took a couple of changes in direction with my steps and screamed. It was tough.

