Allbirds has long enraptured us with its sustainably made sneakers and workout gear, including wool sneakers, eucalyptus Tree Dashers and tops and bottoms made from recycled textiles. And right now, we’re also on board with the mentality behind the brand’s latest promo — “More Daylight, More Savings” — meaning both discounts on some great items as well as a buy-more-save-more promotion. Now while supplies last, you can save on select items for spring, whether you’re in the market for a new pair of running shoes or you’re after a pair of compression leggings for your bootcamp class. And when you spend $70 or more, whether on marked-down items or not, you can take 25% off your purchase — which isn’t hard to do, even with sale pricing. Under $70? You can still take 15% off. Shop our favorite picks from the sale below, then head to Allbirds to see the full selection of discount items for men and women. Women’s styles Women’s Wool Loungers $105 $80 at Allbirds With a cushioned midsole and the perfect slip-on shape for school drop-offs, Sunday brunches and running the recycling out to the curb, these also have odor-minimizing superpowers and a cushioned, flexible midsole. Women’s Natural Legging $98 $74 at Allbirds These midweight leggings are great for spring’s cool temperatures and are made with the brand’s signature sustainable materials for a pair of workout pants that have enough compression for that held-in feeling and enough stretch to let you squat without rolling down. Women’s Natural Bike Short $68 $58 at Allbirds These super-soft bike shorts are great for running or just lounging on the sofa. Made from a blend of eucalyptus tree fibers and merino wool, as well as recycled nylon, they’re sustainably produced and have just the right amount of compression. Women’s Sea Tee, Relaxed Fit $48 $41 at Allbirds Your perfect little white T-shirt is here. With a slight crop and boxy fit, you can pair this with your favorite skirts, jeans, leggings and shorts for a true wardrobe essential. Men’s styles Men’s Sea Tee $48 $41 at Allbirds As it turns out, crab shells make for a darn good shirt. This tee is made from, yes, those, as well as other natural materials, for a shirt you can wear longer between washes without smelling like a crab yourself. Men’s Tree Dasher 1 $125 $95 at Allbirds These all-black tree dashers are as sleek as it gets, and they’re made with eucalyptus fiber for maximum breathability as temperatures (and your runs) continue to get warmer and warmer. We love the stabilizing insoles and one-piece upper that provide a ton of comfort every step of the way. Men’s Natural Run Tee $58 $50 at Allbirds This mesh tee keeps the air flowing when you need it most. Plus, it’s made from a mix of natural, sustainable materials like merino wool and eucalyptus fiber so it’ll wick moisture and keep you dry, too. Men’s Natural Run Shorts $68 $58 at Allbirds These super-comfy shorts are great for any kind of running, whether it’s the exercise kind or the errands kind. The 7-inch inseam is breezy for hot days, and the sustainable construction (there’s wool in these too!) makes it a win-win for you and the environment.