Southeast braces for 'significant tornado event' this week

(CNN) A "substantial severe weather event -- including potential for significant tornadoes -- remains evident over the Lower Mississippi Valley/central Gulf Coast" this week, the Storm Prediction Center said Sunday.

A potent low pressure system sweeping across the Intermountain West Sunday will become the catalyst for a multiday severe weather outbreak this week across the Southern Plains and Gulf Coast region.

Beginning Monday, more than 20 million people along the Gulf Coast could be affected by damaging winds, very large hail, and tornadoes.

A Level 3 out of 5 "enhanced" risk for severe storms has been issued across portions of Texas and Louisiana by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and includes Houston, Austin and Waco, Texas.

A Level 2 "slight" risk surrounds the enhanced risk and includes San Antonio and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

