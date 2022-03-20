A man was fatally shot by his rescuer after falling in a South Carolina lake. The shooting has been ruled self-defense

(CNN) South Carolina prosecutors decided not to file charges in a case where a man who fell off a recreational watercraft was fatally shot by his rescuer, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon, when a man and woman -- neither wearing life jackets -- fell off a Jet Ski into Lake Keowee, the sheriff's office said in an earlier news release , citing the information and evidence gathered in the investigation.

A couple on a nearby pontoon boat saw the man and woman "in distress in the water" and brought them on board, the sheriff's office said, as the Jet Ski continued doing circles in the lake.

"The man, who had been rescued, became agitated and began assaulting the couple on the pontoon," the statement said. "Investigators have been told that the man may have wanted to get back to the Jet Ski."

