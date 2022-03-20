Big-box stores could help slash emissions and save millions by putting solar panels on roofs. Why aren't more of them doing it?

(CNN) As the US attempts to wean itself off its heavy reliance on fossil fuels and shift to cleaner energy sources , many experts are eyeing a promising solution: your neighborhood big-box stores and shopping malls.

As of February 2021, IKEA had 54 solar arrays installed across 90% of its US locations.

Leveraging the full rooftop solar potential of these superstores would generate enough electricity to power nearly 8 million average homes, the report concluded, and would cut the same amount of planet-warming emissions as pulling 11.3 million gas-powered cars off the road.

The average Walmart store, for example, has 180,000 square feet of rooftop, according to the report. That's roughly the size of three football fields and enough space to support solar energy that could power the equivalent of 200 homes, the report said.

"Every rooftop in America that isn't producing solar energy is a rooftop wasted as we work to break our dependence on fossil fuels and the geopolitical conflicts that come with them," Johanna Neumann, senior director for Environment America's campaign for 100% Renewable , told CNN. "Now is the time to lean into local renewable energy production, and there's no better place than the roofs of America's big-box superstores."

Advocates involved in clean energy worker-training programs tell CNN that a solar revolution in big-box retail would also be a significant windfall for local communities, spurring economic growth while tackling the climate crisis, which has inflicted disproportionate harm on marginalized communities

Yet only a fraction of big-box stores in the US have solar on their rooftops or solar canopies in parking lots, the report's authors told CNN.

CNN reached out to five of the top US retailers — Walmart, Kroger, Home Depot, Costco and Target — to ask: Why not invest in more rooftop solar?

Many renewable energy experts point to solar as a relatively simple solution to cut down on costs and help rein in fossil fuel emissions, but the companies point to several roadblocks — regulations, labor costs and structural integrity of the rooftops themselves — that are preventing more widespread adoption.

The need for these kinds of clean energy initiatives is becoming "unquestionably urgent" as the climate crisis accelerates, said Edwin Cowen, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Cornell University.

"We are behind the eight ball, to put it mildly," Cowen told CNN. "I would have loved to see policy help incentivize rooftop solar 15 years ago instead of five years ago in the commercial space. There's still a tremendous amount of work to do."

What's the holdup?

Neumann said Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, possesses by far the largest solar potential. Walmart has around 5,000 stores in the US and more than 783 million square feet of rooftop space — an area larger than Manhattan — and more than 8,974 gigawatt hours of annual rooftop solar potential, according to the report.

It's enough electricity to power more than 842,000 homes, the report said.

Walmart spokesperson Mariel Messier told CNN the company is involved in renewable energy projects around the world, but many of them are not rooftop solar installations. The company has reported having completed on- and off-site wind and solar projects or had others under development with a capacity to produce more than 2.3 gigawatts of renewable energy.

Neumann said Environment America has met with Walmart a few times, urging the retailer to commit to installing solar panels on roofs and in parking lots. The company has said it's aiming to source 100% of its energy through renewable projects by 2035.

"Of all the retailers in America, Walmart stands to make the biggest impact if they put rooftop solar on all of their stores," Neumann told CNN. "And for us, this report just underscores just how much of an impact they could make if they make that decision."

According to Environment America, Walmart had installed almost 194 megawatts of solar capacity on its US facilities as of the end of the 2021 fiscal year and additional capacity in off-site solar farms. The company's installations in California were expected to provide between 20% to 30% of each location's electricity needs.