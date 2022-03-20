Rare snake found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

(CNN) For only the second time in more than 60 years, the elusive Eastern indigo snake has slithered into Alabama.

The discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake marks the success of an intensive program to reintroduce the reptiles to the state.

"The snake found yesterday indicates the project is resulting in some thriving and reproducing indigos, just what we wanted!" the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division said Thursday on Facebook . "Reintroducing a species to its native range is a daunting task, and we celebrate each step of its success!"

The reptile, which is the largest snake native to the US, used to be found throughout Alabama. But they went extinct in the state in the 1950s, largely due to habitat loss, according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

The snakes, however, are a crucial element of the ecosystem. Jim Godwin, an animal biologist with the Alabama Natural Heritage Program administered by the Auburn University Museum of Natural History, told CNN that Eastern indigo snakes were historically the "apex predator" in the longleaf pine forests where they live. A decline in the snake's population, therefore, has a "domino effect" on other species in the ecosystem.

The elusive Eastern Indigo snake.

