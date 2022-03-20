Start your week smart: Ukraine, Cosmonauts, Canada mosque, Covid-19, Medical debt
The weekend that was
• Russian forces have bombed an art school where hundreds of people were sheltering in the besieged city of Mariupol, the city council said. Information on casualties is still unclear but people remain trapped under the rubble. Follow CNN's full coverage of Russia's attack on Ukraine here.
• A trio of Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing bright yellow flight suits trimmed with blue, raising questions about whether the three were showing solidarity with Ukraine by wearing its national colors and rebuking their own government's invasion.
• Worshipers at a mosque in the Canadian city of Mississauga yesterday subdued a man who discharged bear spray while brandishing a hatchet in what police said was a possible hate crime.
• The number of deaths in the US involving alcohol jumped more than 25% between 2019 and 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to research published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
• Three of the largest credit reporting agencies in the US are removing nearly 70% of medical debt from consumer credit reports, the companies announced in a joint statement Friday.
The week ahead
Monday
The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court. For her historic nomination as the first Black woman on the nation's highest court, Jackson will be formally introduced during televised hearings, followed by two days of questioning and one day of testimony from additional witnesses. Democratic leaders have set a goal of reaching a final Senate vote by April 8.
Tuesday
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the Colorado supermarket mass shooting, which left 10 people dead. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of opening fire at the King Soopers store in Boulder, was found mentally incompetent to stand trial last year. A review hearing to evaluate his competency is set for next month. The newly renovated store -- which reopened last month for the first time since the shooting -- will be closed Tuesday "to honor the 10 lives lost and all who have been impacted by the senseless tragedy," a store spokesman said.
Wednesday
Cuddle your furry friends! It's National Puppy Day. Research shows that dogs are an important part of our health in different ways -- from being the best motivators to giving us routines. One recent study even found that dogs can help reduce pain among patients suffering in the emergency room after just 10 minutes. They really do help when things get ruff!
Thursday
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Europe to meet with world leaders and discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden will be in Brussels, participating in a NATO summit and will also join a European Council meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The trip, which will be one of the most closely watched visits to Europe by an American president in decades, comes weeks after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. During the summit, Biden will "discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts" and reaffirm the United States' commitment to its NATO allies, Psaki said.
Saturday
The Solar Orbiter spacecraft, which has captured the closest images of the sun ever taken, is gearing up for its closest approach to the sun on Saturday. The joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency has already provided an unprecedented look at the sun's increasingly active surface. Scientists say it's important to understand the solar cycle and monitor these images because space weather caused by the sun can impact power grids, satellites, GPS, airlines, rockets and astronauts in space.
