4 people were shot in Austin's entertainment district

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Updated 10:30 AM ET, Sun March 20, 2022

(CNN)A suspect has been arrested after an overnight shooting in Austin's popular 6th Street entertainment district, Texas authorities said.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds near Neches and 6th Streets, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted early Sunday morning.
"All patients have not expected to be life-threatening injuries," emergency medical services said.
      Austin police secured the area and urged people to avoid the area while the suspect was at large.
        By mid-Sunday morning, a suspect was in custody, the Austin Police Department tweeted.
          Neither the suspect's name nor a motive have been released.
            "If you have any information, we are asking you call Crime Stoppers @ 512-472-TIPS," Austin police said.
            Sunday marks the last day of the SXSW festival, a two-week-long event bringing thousands of people to the Texas capital.