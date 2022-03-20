Labrador retriever tops American Kennel Club's annual list of most popular dog breeds

(CNN) The American Kennel Club has unleashed its annual list of the most popular dog breeds -- and, for the 31st year in a row, the Labrador retriever has placed "first in show."

Each year, the AKC, a non-profit purebred dog registry in the US, uses its registration data to compile a list of the most popular breeds. This year, the Lab was joined by the French bulldog, golden retriever, and German shepherd in the top spots, with most dogs maintaining their popularity from 2020.

However, there were some shake-ups in the rankings. The poodle -- a water dog known for its distinctive curly fur -- pawed its way to the top five for the first time since 1997, beating out the bulldog. And the field spaniel, a medium-sized dog, shot up 24 spots to reach #136.

The Biewer terrier, a long-haired toy dog first recognized by the AKC in 2021, debuted in the rankings at #83.

