All-Black women's World War II unit to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal

(CNN) An all-Black Women's Army Corps unit that sorted millions pieces of mail in unheated warehouses during World War II will finally be awarded a Congressional Gold Medal decades after the fact.

The bipartisan bill, introduced by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), was passed by the Senate in April 2021 and the House last month.

The "Six Triple Eight" was tasked with sorting millions of pieces of mail for frontline soldiers during World War II.

Like much of the country, the military was segregated throughout World War II. Black service members faced continuous racism, and the women of the 6888th have sharp memories of being segregated on trains, spat at and demeaned by White men and women.

The unit later was moved to France and then ultimately disbanded without fanfare in 1946. There were no commemorative ceremonies for members when they came home at the end of the war.

The Six Triple Eight was led by Army Maj. Charity Earley (née Adams), who later rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. She died in 2002, and her son praised the belated recognition last year.

"It's wonderful, and it's time," said Stanley Earley III. "It should have happened 50, 60 years ago. But there is now the opportunity for a recognition that these folks did all these things that were so important."

As of last summer, only seven members were believed to still be alive, he said.

In a statement , Moran and Rosen praised the signing of the bill and the battalion's war efforts.

"The heroic, barrier-breaking members of the Six Triple Eight Battalion -- which included brave Nevada women -- played a crucial role in the operations of our armed forces during World War II," Rosen said. "They deserve our nation's highest honors for their service. There is no better time to give them this long-overdue recognition than during Women's History Month, and I'm proud to see President Biden sign our bipartisan legislation into law."

"The women of the Six Triple Eight have earned a special place in history for their service to our nation, and as of today, their sacrifice is enshrined into law with the highest distinction Congress can bestow," Moran said. "It has been an honor to meet members of the battalion and help lead this effort to award the Six Triple Eight with the Congressional Gold Medal -- the highest expression of national appreciation from Congress."

The White House has not yet set a schedule for when the award will be granted.