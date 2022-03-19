Federal jury awards $85 million to California family in wrongful death lawsuit after arrest

(CNN) A federal jury has awarded $85 million to the family of a California man who died in 2015 after a confrontation with San Diego County sheriff's deputies, court records show.

The jury's verdict came in a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Lucky Phounsy against the county and sheriffs.

"What we asked the jury for is to return a verdict that reflected the truth about his death and that reflected justice for what was taken from this family," said Tim Scott, an attorney for the family, according to CNN affiliate KGTV . "We think that the jury verdict did deliver both truth and justice."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department plans to meet with its legal representatives to "evaluate the verdict further," according to a statement.

"As always, our ultimate goal is to provide exceptional law enforcement services in San Diego County," the statement said.

