Oregon man wins $8.9 million from forgotten lottery ticket he bought on Christmas

(CNN) Nearly three months after buying a Megabucks lottery ticket and quickly forgetting about it, an Oregon man is a multimillionaire.

Wilbur Brown was at the Moose Lodge in Springfield, Oregon, on Christmas Eve, when a friend bought a "26 for $25" Megabucks ticket. As Brown's friend explained to him, the ticket allowed players to buy into 26 consecutive drawings for just $25. Brown decided to buy a ticket too, which granted him access drawings until February 19, 2022.

But after a few weeks, he forgot about the ticket.

"After the first few drawings, I'd check my ticket," Brown told the Oregon Lottery . "Then I just kind of forgot about it and wasn't checking."

It wasn't until February that Brown once again found himself at the Moose Lodge. A server scanned his ticket and received the message "Large Lottery Winner." Brown and his friends consulted the internet to figure out exactly what this meant -- and found out he'd hit a $8.9 million jackpot.

Read More