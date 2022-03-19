Maryland lawmakers move to ban veterinarians from declawing cats

(CNN) Maryland is one step closer to becoming the second US state to ban the declawing of cats.

The American Veterinary Medical Association, a not-for-profit organization representing more than 97,000 veterinarians in the US, states on its website that it "discourages declawing as an elective procedure and supports non-surgical alternatives." They recommend alternative management options, like providing a cat with dedicated scratching surfaces and locations or frequent nail trimming, to declawing -- except in extreme cases, when the cat may otherwise be euthanized.

The Maryland bill doesn't specify which circumstances might qualify declawing for a "therapeutic purpose."

Maryland's feline friends aren't in the clear just yet: Both bills will still need to be passed by the other chamber and sent to Gov. Larry Hogan for final approval.