Worker discovers wooly mammoth tooth at Iowa construction site

(CNN) Justin Blauwet noticed something unusual while working at a construction site in Iowa. At first glance, it appeared to be a block of stone, just under a foot long, covered in ridges.

But Blauwet had a better idea of what it was, thanks to a lifelong interest in pre-historic animals: a wooly mammoth tooth likely dating back tens of thousands of years.

Blauwet was observing a construction site on March 4 on property owned by Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon when he spotted the tooth, according to a Wednesday news release from his employer, DGR Engineering.

He said he recognized the tooth thanks to a deep knowledge of fossils and pre-historic creatures. "I'm a 'nerd' like that," he told DGR, adding that his two young sons are also passionate about fossils and dinosaurs.

The company asked Tiffany Adrain, a paleontology repository instructor at the University of Iowa, to examine the find. She confirmed it was a genuine wooly mammoth tooth.

