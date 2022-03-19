Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton, known as 'The Professor,' has died at age 67

(CNN) Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton, who was known as "The Professor" because of his encyclopedic knowledge of the game, died Friday, according to both ESPN, where he was an analyst, and Seattle Sports, where he hosted a radio show.

Clayton was 67.

"John was a pioneer as an NFL insider but also one of the kindest men you could ever work with,'' ESPN vice president and executive producer Seth Markman said, according to the network.

"He literally never said no to a show that asked him to come on -- from 6 a.m. to midnight, if you asked for the Professor, he was there for you. I'll also personally remember how he loved and cared for his beloved wife Pat as she has battled multiple sclerosis. We will all miss John greatly.''

Clayton, a native of Pittsburgh, began his sports reporting career in 1972 covering the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Sports reported.

Read More