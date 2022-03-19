Prosecutors vowed 2 years ago to examine singer James Brown's death. Newly released documents show they did very little

(CNN) On February 12, 2020, Jacque Hollander sat in a conference room on the third floor of an Atlanta courthouse and told prosecutors she thought James Brown had been murdered.

District Attorney Paul Howard listened, took notes, and accepted a green plastic bin full of items that Hollander said were corroborating evidence. The DA said his investigators would look into her claims about Brown's death.

But it seems not much was done, according to a CNN review of internal documents released in recent weeks. Potential evidence went untested. A key witness died without being interviewed. There is no indication that anyone tried to obtain Brown's medical records. And when the DA's office returned Hollander's property in a cardboard box in March 2022, she said all the most important items she'd handed over were missing, without explanation.

The documents obtained by CNN make clear that in nearly two years and under two Fulton County district attorneys, prosecutors did very little to answer lingering questions about Brown's final minutes.

"They never did anything on this case," Hollander said. "And that's ridiculous."

