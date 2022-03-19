Prosecutors vowed 2 years ago to examine singer James Brown's death. Newly released documents show they did very little
Updated 8:40 AM ET, Sat March 19, 2022
(CNN)On February 12, 2020, Jacque Hollander sat in a conference room on the third floor of an Atlanta courthouse and told prosecutors she thought James Brown had been murdered.
District Attorney Paul Howard listened, took notes, and accepted a green plastic bin full of items that Hollander said were corroborating evidence. The DA said his investigators would look into her claims about Brown's death.
But it seems not much was done, according to a CNN review of internal documents released in recent weeks. Potential evidence went untested. A key witness died without being interviewed. There is no indication that anyone tried to obtain Brown's medical records. And when the DA's office returned Hollander's property in a cardboard box in March 2022, she said all the most important items she'd handed over were missing, without explanation.
The documents obtained by CNN make clear that in nearly two years and under two Fulton County district attorneys, prosecutors did very little to answer lingering questions about Brown's final minutes.
"They never did anything on this case," Hollander said. "And that's ridiculous."
Current Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis succeeded Howard in 2021 and closed the inquiry without taking action. Her spokesperson, Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis, did not respond to an interview request or a detailed list of questions.
Hollander first called me in 2017 to allege that the Godfather of Soul had been murdered at an Atlanta hospital on Christmas Day in 2006. His official cause of death was a heart attack and fluid in the lungs, and his daughter Yamma Brown declined to have an autopsy done.
But I found a dozen other people who knew Brown and said they wanted an autopsy or a criminal investigation. Those people included Marvin Crawford, the doctor who signed Brown's death certificate and later told me he was "highly suspicious that somebody perhaps could have given him an illicit substance that led to his death"; and Andre White, a longtime friend of Brown who said he kept a vial of Brown's blood from the hospital in the hope of proving that Brown had been murdered.
"I would like to know," White said in a 2017 interview, "who basically killed him?"
Early in 2020, about a year after CNN published my investigative series on Brown, Howard agreed to meet with Hollander. In that February 12 meeting, which I also attended and recorded, Hollander said prosecutors should interview the following people to learn more about the circumstances of Brown's death:
- Daryl Brown, a son of James Brown who said he wanted a criminal investigation into his father's death.
- Dr. Marvin Crawford, the doctor who treated Brown in 2006 and later said he suspected that Brown had not died of natural causes.
- Candice Hurst, the green plastic bin's previous owner, a former backup singer and hairdresser for Brown who shared with Hollander what Hollander believed was a confession about Brown's death. (Hurst has denied any connection to Brown's death and said Hollander misinterpreted the conversation, during which Hurst said she had a "vision" of herself in Brown's hospital room the night he died. Hurst told CNN she was not at the hospital with Brown the night he died, and her daughter Kayla Cavazo corroborated Hurst's account in a separate interview.)
- Shana Quinones, a former employee of Brown's who claimed that Brown's personal manager Charles Bobbit told her that Hurst was at the hospital with Brown.
- Tony Wilson, an associate of Brown who contradicted Hurst's account of the night Brown died and said Hurst admitted to him she'd been at the hospital with Brown.
- Andre White, the friend who claimed to have the vial of Brown's blood from the hospital and hoped to have it tested by law enforcement.
After Hollander told her story, the district attorney said he had a list of six people to interview. His investigators took the bin into evidence and gave her a property receipt. Video footage released by the DA's office shows two employees cataloguing numerous items and placing them into clear plastic evidence bags.
Hollander's property receipt said, "Green Plastic Storage Bin... Bin contains various items of clothing, hair rollers, combs, shoes, etc... (Due to the nature of what is 'said to be contained within the bin' , we did not conduct an inventory; so as not to contaminate the 3rd floor Grand Jury Room)... An inventory will be conducted as soon as practical..."
"Within a period of six months," Howard told Hollander, "we will see whether or not we can talk to the people that you've described. If at the end of that period, we are not able to substantiate what you've brought to us, we will then call you and return the items to you."
Despite the pandemic, a prosecutor vows the investigation will continue
In the months after he agreed to examine Brown's death, the district attorney faced one crisis after another.
It wasn't just the Covid-19 pandemic. In May 2020, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Howard was under criminal investigation for the alleged misuse of public funds. (Howard paid $6,500 to settle a case with the state ethics commission but predicted he would be "totally exonerated." A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the case has been turned over to the Georgia Attorney General.)
In June, Howard was accused of rushing to charge a police officer in the death of Rayshard Brooks before the investigation was complete. Howard responded that he was "just doing his job."