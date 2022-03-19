Woman's plan to surprise her firefighter dad on his birthday goes viral on TikTok

(CNN) An Iowa woman has gone viral on TikTok, asking for help to make a heartfelt birthday present for her father, a retired firefighter.

Allison Marois' father, Bill Collins, recently retired from the Des Moines Fire Department after serving for more than 38 years. When she started planning for his August birthday, she knew the perfect gift to represent his lifelong passion: a quilt made from the T-shirts of fire departments from all 50 states.

"He really is passionate being a firefighter. That's the one thing that he's loved. If someone was born to do something, my dad was born to be a firefighter," Marois said, according to CNN affiliate KCCI. "My dad is one of my number one supporters and he ... he is really one of the best men in my life and I wouldn't trade him for anything."

Marois told CNN throughout her childhood, whenever her family traveled, her father would get a T-shirt from the local fire department. Since he hasn't had the chance to visit all 50 states, she realized the quilt would be a "great gift."

So Marois turned to TikTok for help to make her dream gift a reality. The video , posted in late February, features photos of Collins and describes his career path and has been viewed more than 230,000 times.

Read More