Texas authorities warn of more dangerous fire weather to come as a wildfire victim's family reflects on her life of service

(CNN) As authorities in central Texas battle several wildfires and warn of more dangerous conditions Sunday, the family of a sheriff's deputy killed in the flames say the reality of her death hasn't fully sunk in.

"You're thinking it's going to be like every other night," Jonathon Fenley, 28, told CNN. "We were just out looking for her when we got that phone call."

He spoke to his mother, Deputy Sgt. Barbara Fenley, Thursday night as she helped evacuate people in the town of Carbon, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth. She was last heard from while on her way to assist an elderly person, the Eastland County Sheriff's Office said.

Amid deteriorating conditions and low visibility from smoke, Fenley ran off the roadway and was killed in the flames, the sheriff's office said.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who on Friday issued a disaster declaration for 11 counties, including Eastland, ordered flags at half-staff in Fenley's honor. "We will never forget her sacrifice," the governor said.

Read More