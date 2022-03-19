Two cheerleaders free trapped ball during March Madness game

(CNN) The March Madness show-down between the University of Indiana and Saint Mary's College on March 17 came to a halt after the ball became lodged between the backboard and shot clock.

But two creative cheerleaders from Indiana sprang into action to rescue the ball after several failed attempts to reach it using a mop handle. Cassidy Cerny stood atop Nathan Paris' hands and quickly removed the ball.

🗣 "SHE'S GOT IT! WHAT A PLAY!" The cheerleader saves the day 😂👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pxQ3eh2Sod

"Every single day, we stunt together," she said, adding that she trusts Paris "with my life."

Unfortunately, the cheerleaders' move wasn't enough to bring the Hoosiers the win. Saint Mary's won the match 82-53 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.