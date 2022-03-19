Watertown, New York (CNN) It was not quite 8 a.m. and Ambur Misercola's first-period history class was still shaking off slumber as she told them of a woman detained in Moscow's Pushkin Square -- not unlike the historic Public Square a short drive north that anchors this American military town.

"But she's just reading Harry Potter, right?" Misercola asked her students. "Those are kind of interesting forms of protest that they can still get in trouble for."

Fears of loved ones being deployed had been largely allayed by the time Russia's incursion entered its third week in mid-March, but concern lingered. Familiar with the former USSR and NATO expansion, students worried about Vladimir Putin's unpredictable nature and World War III.

The Pobletes (from left, Inee, Jennizor, Jeric and Grace) are among dozens of Fort Drum families at Watertown High.

For sophomore Mason Dimmick, the anxiety is personal. The 16-year-old wore a sweatshirt from a joint military drill at South Korea's Rodriguez Live Fire Complex , an American flag on its sleeve. A US Army lanyard was tucked into his hood. His mother gave him the hoodie. It was too big for her. His stepdad is in the military, too. Though unlikely, he's pondered moving to Texas to live with relatives if they were deployed, he said, but it isn't his only worry.

"She's my mom," he said. "I don't want to lose her or anything."

Depending on the class, Misercola's students chose assignments from among several options, including fact-checking social media, studying the flow of aid or sanctions, writing a letter to a TV station, comparing political slants in reporting, sketching a political cartoon or tracking oil prices.

"Even though he's not a country, he has a lot of money to help," senior Makena Babcock, 18, explained during her econ presentation.

Seniors Habib Bencomo and Genesis Smith, 18, focused on oil, canceled flights and Russian banks. Misercola pulled Habib aside, offering praise for the context he included -- all the more impressive, she said, considering English is his second language; he moved last year to Watertown from Culiacán, Mexico, to be with his mother and brother, who is stationed at Fort Drum.

Habib's interest in gas costs spiked when the 17-year-old gym rat noticed prices rising each time he drove to his workouts. "I asked myself why it's increasing very fast, so I did an investigation," he said.

Ambur Misercola, right, helps Habib Bencomo, 17, with a supply-and-demand exercise during econ class.

Refugees were another recurring topic. Mason presented a project on evacuation routes. The fighting seems senseless to Mason, but it made less sense that, at the time, most of the proposed escape routes led to Russia or Belarus , he told his classmates, pointing to the massive monitor supplanting the chalkboard behind it.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg and a 3D-printed " dissent collar " hanging on the wall above him, Mason told the class, "They have no choice but to go to their enemy nations ... to survive from the war and they don't have a place to live."

Later, he confided to CNN, "I don't want to imagine what's going to happen to them."

Waning fears of World War III

"The majority of the kids came back on (February 28) with snippets of information and that we were going to be starting World War III, so there was a real need to talk about the historical background rather than just what was on the news on a day-to-day flash because kids don't watch the news," Webb-Bennett said.

"They watch TikTok," Misercola chimed.

"Yes," Webb-Bennett continued, "and so the pieces of information that they were getting were tearing at their heartstrings and they were scared at the same time, so they needed some historical background."