Professor files lawsuit to find students who posted exam questions online

(CNN) An assistant professor of business at Southern California's Chapman University has filed suit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum.

According to Professor David Berkovitz' attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the spring semester of 2021, are alleged to have posted elements of the tests on Course Hero, a crowdsourced website dedicated to course-specific study supplements.

Because the business school at Chapman requires grading on a curve, Hankin said, Berkovitz believes by posting exam-specific questions on Course Hero, "students may have inflated their grades, penalizing other students who did not cheat."

Chapman University, which is not named in the lawsuit, has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

After Berkovitz discovered elements of his exam posted on Course Hero, he requested information from the website identifying the students, Hankin said, but Course Hero declined to provide the information without a subpoena, as stated in its privacy policy . A lawsuit is necessary to obtain a subpoena, Hankin said in an interview with CNN, and he said he expects one to be issued no later than Monday.

Read More