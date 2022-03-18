Nevada father arrested on murder charge after allegedly beating his 5-year-old son who died

(CNN) A Nevada father was arrested on an open murder charge after allegedly beating his 5-year-old son who later died, according to police.

Gerald Oglesby, 33, was arrested Wednesday after he whipped his son with an electrical cord and punched him in the stomach after he became frustrated with the child for "not listening to him and talking back to him," according to an arrest report obtained by CNN affiliate KTNV

In the report, Oglesby said he knew "something was wrong" after the incident because his son "was not acting normal." The boy began to vomit, was unable to walk properly and had trouble breathing, the report states.

Oglesby attempted compressions and rescue breaths on the child but couldn't get him to start breathing on his own, according to the report.

The father said he didn't want to call the police for help because he was worried about losing custody of his child, adding that officers "would not understand his method of discipline," the report says.

