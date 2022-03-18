Off-duty officer put his knee on a 12-year-old's neck for more than 20 seconds while breaking up school fight, video shows

(CNN) Surveillance video released by the Kenosha Unified School District Friday shows an off-duty Kenosha police officer put his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old girl to restrain her for more than 20 seconds while attempting to break up a fight in the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School.

The video, which includes different angles of the incident without sound, shows a fight begin between two students as an off-duty officer, working school security at the time, attempts to break it up before either being hit or falling backward with one of the students. It appears he hits his head on the edge of a nearby table. Shortly after, the officer is seen on top of the student and appears to push her head into the ground with one hand and then place his knee on her neck for about 25 seconds, appearing to apply the pressure of his body weight at some points.

The 12-year-old girl is eventually handcuffed, picked up, and led away, the video shows.

CNN is not naming the 12-year-old as she is a minor. The family's attorney, Drew DeVinney, said the officer's knee was on her neck for an "unconscionable duration."

Social media video released earlier appeared to show a fight between two students as the off-duty officer attempted to break it up before either being hit or falling backward. Shortly after, he is seen on top of the student.

"This was a cruel and heartless act of violence aimed at a child and is unacceptable in our society," the attorney said in a statement.

