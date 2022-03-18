Drawbridge operator charged with manslaughter for death of woman who fell when bridge opened

(CNN) The bridgetender controlling a Florida drawbridge when a woman walking across fell to her death was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence, West Palm Beach police said in a release.

Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, was on duty February 6 when 79-year-old Carol Wright fell to her death as she was walking her bike across the Royal Park Bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway when it opened.

In Paulk's statement to police outlined in a probable cause affidavit, she described the measures she took to ensure that no one was on the bridge, including visually checking several times from the balcony, turning the traffic lights red, closing the pedestrian gate, and making announcements that the bridge was going to open.

Paulk said she didn't see any people or bicycles inside the gates when she checked before opening the bridge.

"Based on the above investigation, video evidence contradicts Artissua Paulk's statement that she walked out onto the balcony and visually checked the bridge for vehicles or pedestrians prior to opening the bridge," a police officer says in the affidavit.

