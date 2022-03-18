Evacuation orders in place as blazes burn through parts of central Texas

(CNN) Evacuation orders were in place across parts of several central Texas counties late Thursday as crews worked to contain the flames in dangerous fire weather -- fueled by strong winds and dry conditions.

The wildfires, which combined to form the Eastland Complex blaze, had charred at least 14,800 acres by nighttime, said Kari Hines, a spokesperson with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Evacuation orders were in effect for portions of Eastland, Brown and Comanche counties, Hines said, adding that no injuries had been reported so far.

"Evacuations are being completed in multiple towns impacted, including Carbon, Lake Leon and Gorman,"according to Inciweb. "Highway 6 through Carbon is closed."

At least four blazes that began this week make up the complex, the site said. The complex remained 0% contained, the forest service said Thursday night.