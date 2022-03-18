Colorado snowboarder dies in avalanche in San Juan Mountains

(CNN) A man was snowboarding in Colorado's San Juan Mountains when he was buried and killed by an avalanche on Thursday.

The 29-year-old, identified as Devin Overton from Telluride, was solo snowboarding in backcountry when he was caught in the avalanche south of Trout Lake, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in a press release.

Overton's body was discovered when an employee for Telluride Helitrax , a skiing and snowboarding guide service, noticed a large avalanche, "with a set of tracks entering a slide path and none exiting," according to the release.

"He did a beacon search from the helicopter and got a signal," CAIC said. "Two guides were dropped on the debris field. They located the victim with a transceiver search. The guides excavated the snowboarder."

Overton's body was found buried two meters under the snow, according to CAIC.

Read More