Chicago Police Department is latest to lower hiring standards amid staffing shortages

(CNN) The Chicago Police Department is lowering hiring standards for new recruits by dropping the college credit requirement for some candidates, as the agency like others in the country continues to face Covid-related staffing shortages and national and local reckoning that's driven potential new police officers away from the profession.

About 3,800 people took the Chicago police department's entrance exam over the four months it was offered last year, compared to as many as 22,000 in recent years. At least two other big-city police departments have made similar moves in recent years.

There's a broader trend of relaxing standards

Police departments across the country are struggling to maintain their workforces, according to recent survey data compiled by the Police Executive Research Forum. According to their findings, collected from about 180 police departments of various sizes:

• There were 42.7% more resignations in 2021 than in 2019.

• Agencies of all sizes reported substantial increases in resignations from 2019 to 2021.

• There were 23.6% more retirements in 2021 than in 2019.

• Agencies of all sizes reported an increase in retirements from 2019 to 2020, and large agencies saw the largest increase.