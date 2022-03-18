Chicago Police Department is latest to lower hiring standards amid staffing shortages

(CNN)The Chicago Police Department is lowering hiring standards for new recruits by dropping the college credit requirement for some candidates, as the agency like others in the country continues to face Covid-related staffing shortages and national and local reckoning that's driven potential new police officers away from the profession.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced last week that the department would waive a college-credit requirement for recruits who have two years of military or peace officer experience, or three years in corrections, social services, health care, trades, or education. Under the old policy, those candidates were required to have 60 hours of college credits.
About 3,800 people took the Chicago police department's entrance exam over the four months it was offered last year, compared to as many as 22,000 in recent years. At least two other big-city police departments have made similar moves in recent years.
Philadelphia used to require some college for officers, but changed that policy to help ease a staffing shortage. That city's former commissioner called the lowering of standards an "embarrassment." New Orleans police also jettisoned a 60-hour requirement, and the education requirement for new recruits is a GED or high school diploma. That move was also in response to staffing shortages.
"I think this is all about enlarging the pool of applicants you can choose from," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum. "Some cities are really strapped for candidates, so they have to take a second look, 'What do we have to do to expand the applicant pool?' And also, how do you make sure the candidate pool reflects the community you're serving."
There's a broader trend of relaxing standards
Police departments across the country are struggling to maintain their workforces, according to recent survey data compiled by the Police Executive Research Forum. According to their findings, collected from about 180 police departments of various sizes:
• There were 42.7% more resignations in 2021 than in 2019.
• Agencies of all sizes reported substantial increases in resignations from 2019 to 2021.
• There were 23.6% more retirements in 2021 than in 2019.
• Agencies of all sizes reported an increase in retirements from 2019 to 2020, and large agencies saw the largest increase.