Police arrest suspects in murder of former police officer who was protecting TV news crew

(CNN) Police are holding two men on homicide charges and are seeking a third in the killing of a former police officer who was working security for a TV news crew in Oakland, California, last fall, the city's Police Chief, LaRonne Armstrong, said Thursday.

The men police say are responsible have been identified as Laron Gilbert, Herschel Hale and Shadihia Mitchell. Oakland police have arrested Hale and Mitchell, and are asking for the public's help in finding Gilbert. The US Marshals are assisting.

As recently as a couple of months ago, Gilbert was in police custody in connection with another case but was not charged, Armstrong said in a news conference.

The Alameda County District Attorney has charged all three men with murder, attempted second degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. Mitchell was arraigned on Friday, according to the district attorney's office. He will be back in court on April 15 to enter a plea.

