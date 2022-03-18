'It was a complete accident': Nick Nyrgios apologizes after smashed racket almost hits ball boy

(CNN) The best and worst of Nick Kyrgios was on display in Indian Wells on Thursday, as the supremely talented yet frustrating Australian lost in three sets to Rafael Nadal in a thrilling quarterfinal clash.

Kyrgios gave the Spaniard his sternest test of the tournament so far, but Nadal eventually came out on top, winning 7-6 (0) 5-7 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with rising Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz.

However, Kyrgios smashed his racket in frustration following the defeat and an unfortunate bounce meant it came close to hitting a ball boy, who was able to move out of the way in time.

The incident led to the crowd booing the 26-year-old, who had previously gotten into a back-and-forth with a heckling fan during the match.

"I just want to apologise to that ball kid at the end of the match," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. "It was a complete accident and was frustrated at the end of the match.

