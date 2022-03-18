Saint Peter's completes huge March Madness upset, stunning No. 2 seed Kentucky

(CNN) It's early in March Madness, but we may not see a bigger shock in the men's NCAA tournament than Thursday night's stunning result.

The No. 2-seeded Kentucky Wildcats were stunned by No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, being beaten 85-79 in overtime in Indianapolis.

Daryl Banks III scored 27 points as the small school from New Jersey stunned one of the most established college basketball teams in the US, claiming its first men's NCAA tournament victory in program history.

Kentucky holds NCAA records for the most men's tournament appearances, most games played and most victories.

But in the face of the Goliath-like challenge, Saint Peter's didn't bow under pressure, pulling off the stunning upset and busting brackets around the world.

